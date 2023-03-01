Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Clinton man sentenced for role in large-scale meth trafficking

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 28th, 2023, a 38-year-old man was sentenced following a guilty plea for his role in distributing meth.

Investigators say Jovan Fedrick was identified as part of a large methamphetamine drug trafficking organization that operated in California, Iowa, and Illinois. Fedrick would transport meth from California to Chicago.

Officials conducted a half-pound purchase of methamphetamine from Fedrick at his residence in Clinton, and seized more than 15 pounds of ice methamphetamine.

He was ordered to serve 178 months in prison and serve 5 years of supervised release after his term.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning.
Two dead in rural Linn County shooting
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after a car chase with law enforcement that ended on...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after car chase ends on Hwy 30 near Mount Vernon
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after his team's 9-6 loss to Illinois in an...
Claims against Hawkeye coaches dismissed in Univ. of Iowa discrimination lawsuit
If adopted by the Iowa House, Senate, and Governor, the resolution would have to be passed in...
Lawmakers introduce resolution to amend Iowa’s constitution regarding marriage
Hyundai and Kia
Cedar Rapids Police pass out wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners

Latest News

Iowa State Representative Sami Scheetz is introducing a bill to provide free school lunches for...
State Rep. introduces bill to provide free school lunches for low-income families
E15 fuel
Iowa leaders critical of delayed EPA move to expand e-15 sales
File image
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography charges
Million Dollar Quartet set for performance at CSPS hall
Cast of local production of The Million Dollar Quartet gives special performance ahead of productions run