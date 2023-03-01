Clinton man sentenced for role in large-scale meth trafficking

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 28th, 2023, a 38-year-old man was sentenced following a guilty plea for his role in distributing meth.

Investigators say Jovan Fedrick was identified as part of a large methamphetamine drug trafficking organization that operated in California, Iowa, and Illinois. Fedrick would transport meth from California to Chicago.

Officials conducted a half-pound purchase of methamphetamine from Fedrick at his residence in Clinton, and seized more than 15 pounds of ice methamphetamine.

He was ordered to serve 178 months in prison and serve 5 years of supervised release after his term.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.