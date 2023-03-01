Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in 2007 cold case murder

Curtis Padgett
Curtis Padgett(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a 42-year-old man for the 2007 homicide of Dennis First.

First was found deceased in his apartment in the 2200 block of C St. SW on May 11th, 2007. His death was investigated as a homicide at the time, but no arrests were made.

Curtis Padgett of Cedar Rapids was arrested on February 28th, 2023 on harassment charges for an unrelated incident. On Wednesday, he was additionally charged with First Degree Murder for First’s death.

Officials have determined after evaluating evidence for over 15 years, that Curtis Padgett of Cedar Rapids killed Dennis First in 2007. They say Padgett killed First between May 10th and May 11th “by beating and stabbing or cutting him.”

Padgett is currently in custody at the Linn County Jail.

