Cast of local production of The Million Dollar Quartet gives special performance ahead of productions run

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Members of the upcoming musical “The Million Dollar Quartet” gave a special performance for Cedar Rapids mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and some of her staff on the 28th.

It was a preview before the musical which is organized by Revival Theater hits the stage in Cedar Rapids on March 1st.

Brian Glick the co-founder of Revival Theater said of the musical “I think they’ll take away the history of rock and roll how it began its journey to where we are now sort of transformed the music industry and how we approach music that’s different than other music forms.”

The musical runs tomorrow night through Sunday at CSPS Hall in the NewBo neighborhood of Cedar Rapids.

