Carbon pipeline bill that restricts use of eminent domain advances in Iowa House

The bill would stop companies from using eminent domain unless they secure 90 percent of their proposed route with voluntary easements.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State lawmakers are advancing a House bill which restricts the use of eminent domain for carbon pipeline companies.

The bill would stop companies from using eminent domain unless they secure 90 percent of their proposed route with voluntary easements. It would also require projects to follow local zoning rules and obtain permits in all other states along the route.

Several pipeline companies are considering the use of it for their proposed projects.

The bill was approved by a Committee yesterday.

