Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Canned shrimp sold at Walmart, grocery stores recalled over spoilage concerns

Canned Geisha shrimp recalled over health concerns.
Canned Geisha shrimp recalled over health concerns.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kawasho Foods has recalled some of its canned shrimp over health concerns.

The company reported there is a possibility that its Geisha medium shrimp product is under-processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the canned shrimp was reportedly sold at multiple retailers that include Walmart, Safeway and Albertsons stores in California, Utah, Arizona and Colorado.

The shrimp is packaged in 4-ounce cans and the recall includes those with UPC code 071140003909 from lot No. LGC12W12E22 with a best-by date of May 12, 2026.

The company says consumers should not use the product, even if it doesn’t look or smell spoiled.

Consumers who bought the canned shrimp are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Teslik
Man facing charges in stabbing death of Devonna Walker
Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, of Cedar Rapids.
Ethan Orton pleads guilty to killing parents
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after a car chase with law enforcement that ended on...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after car chase ends on Hwy 30 near Mount Vernon
The Linn County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning.
Two dead in rural Linn County shooting
Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust

Latest News

Jack Holder was a highly decorated World War II veteran.
Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder dies in Arizona at age 101
FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022....
Troops who refused COVID vaccine still may face discipline
Cancer in Iowa report predicts second highest incidence rate of cancer cases in the country,...
Cancer in Iowa report predicts second highest incidence rate of cancer cases in the country, lower mortality rate
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President...
McCarthy defends giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 trove access