Beginning March like a lamb today, but we’re watching the potential for lion-like weather to end the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - March begins meteorological spring, and it will feel like it today! But spring in Iowa can wear many hats and we’ll see that through the 9-day.

TODAY Look for a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds building in throughout the day as a cold front approaches. Highs will be able to soar into the 40s across the area with highs along Highway 20 likely around 50 and low to mid 50s south of this.

One thing to watch this afternoon with be increasing winds as a cold front approaches. These winds may feasibly gust to 30-35 mph. Look for this later this afternoon into the early evening.

Gusty winds are expected Wednesday afternoon. (KCRG)

Temps drop to the lower 40s tomorrow with more clouds overhead.

WATCHING FRIDAY By Friday, a system moving through Missouri and Illinois looks to clip southeastern Iowa and could lead to some slushy snow. The chance remains small and the entire system could still miss us to the south. There is still quite a spread in modeling from the storms track to precipitation totals. That said, there it is still likely enough that part of southeast Iowa gets some snow with this system that we wanted to give it a mention. We will continue to watch this and give further updates as new data comes in, so keep checking in for updates.

Snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid Friday morning, March 3rd. (KCRG)

Beyond that, plan on fairly quiet weather conditions for the weekend with highs mainly into the 40s. Additional chances of precipitation look increasingly likely Sunday night into Monday once again.

