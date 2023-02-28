Show You Care
Woman accused of taking donations in cancer scam pleads not guilty

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman accused of obtaining more than $37,000 in donations by falsely claiming she had cancer has pleaded not guilty.

Madison M. Russo, 19, filed her written plea Tuesday in Scott County District Court through her attorney, Andrea Jaeger, court records show.

She also waived her right to a speedy trial, court records show.

The same day, prosecutors formally filed one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, against Russo.

A formal arraignment is slated for Thursday. Russo remains free on bond.

According to court records:

Around 6 p.m. Jan. 11, police received a report that Russo had taken money and donations from more than 439 donors, which included businesses, national and local cancer foundations, school districts, colleges and private citizens.

A GoFundMe account raised about $37,303 as of Jan. 19.

Officers learned Russo had authored numerous social media posts and was a guest speaker for several organizations, including the OHL Foundation, and St. Ambrose University under the false pretenses that she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia and had a “football-sized” tumor on her lower back that wrapped around her spine.

However, police noted she was able to maintain a 4.0 GPA, was out in the sun, had a part-time job with John Deere and continued to golf.

She also was interviewed by a local newspaper about her cancer journey.

Police learned that within her social media posts, medical professionals came forward to report the “terrible life-threatening inaccuracies” of her medical equipment placement on her body in the pictures she shared.

It appeared these photos were taken from inside her apartment and not in a medical office.

Police also discovered that some of the pictures shared on social media were taken from cancer patients’ social media pages.

Medical records taken from Genesis, Trinity and Iowa City’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital showed that although Russo was a patient, she was never treated for any cancers or tumors, according to court records.

During a search of her Bettendorf apartment, officers seized a number of items including bank records, medical supplies, a wig and a gray 2023 Kia Sportage, court records show.

