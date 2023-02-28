A weak system brings rain/snow overnight, but March starts mild

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While today has started off fairly nice for late February, clouds are moving in ahead of a small chance for precipitation late this evening and overnight.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

TODAY & TONIGHT: Highs this afternoon top out in the low 40s north to around 50 in the south, dipping to the low and mid 30s overnight. A weak system brings light rain showers after dark this evening and a few snowflakes may mix in as temperatures cool overnight, especially north of Highway 20. Given the mild air, tonight’s precipitation should remain fairly low impact and mainly in the form of light rain showers, but do watch for patchy residual slick spots tomorrow morning.

Snapshop of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 9 pm, Tuesday, February 28, 2023. (KCRG)

MOVING INTO MARCH: March comes in more like a lamb this year with a mild day expected Wednesday as highs soar through the 40s and some into the lower 50s under a partly cloudy sky. A lingering rain or snow shower may occur over the northernmost areas, but that should be out very early. A cold front will knock the temperature down a bit tomorrow night and the wind may gust to 30 mph as it does so.

OUR NEXT WINTER SYSTEM: Our next shot at a wintry system comes Friday. The latest data suggests the bulk of this system should miss us to the southeast. However, this is a larger system and a northwest shift is possible, which is something we are monitoring during this time. Should a northwest shift occur, snow chances would need to be increased and impacts for us locally will increase. Stay tuned to our latest forecast as the latest data comes in.

Latest track of Friday's system. So far this has been trending northwest and if this continues, impacts here in eastern Iowa will increase. (KCRG)

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast. (KCRG)

