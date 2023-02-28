Show You Care
Two dead in rural Linn County shooting

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are dead after a shooting in rural Linn County Tuesday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Jordans Grove Road, saying first responders have secured the scene.

That’s just off Highway 151 outside Marion.

Officials have not released additional details at this time, but did say there is no risk to the public.

This is a developing story, stay with TV9.

