Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

State legislature introduces total elective abortion ban, block internet sites relating to abortion care

The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments regarding a state law that would require women to wait...
The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments regarding a state law that would require women to wait 24 hours after an initial appointment, before getting an abortion.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Iowa House Republicans introduced a bill that would ban elective abortions, and penalize doctors and anyone who aids a person seeking an elective abortion.

Iowa law, as it currently stands, allows for abortions in the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. Gov. Reynolds has previously tried to resurrect an abortion ban law that was passed (but ultimately blocked) in 2018 that would ban abortions after 6 weeks. This bill would make elective abortions illegal altogether, leaving room for medical emergencies.

Bill HF510 would block medical providers who provide abortion care from being a federal Medicaid provider, and would allow Iowans to sue any individual who aided a person seeking elective abortion care or helped provide an elective abortion.

The legislation would also require internet providers to block access to websites related to abortion care.

20 Republican lawmakers have signed onto the legislation so far.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Teslik
Man facing charges in stabbing death of Devonna Walker
Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, of Cedar Rapids.
Ethan Orton pleads guilty to killing parents
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after a car chase with law enforcement that ended on...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after car chase ends on Hwy 30 near Mount Vernon
The Linn County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning.
Two dead in rural Linn County shooting
Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust

Latest News

Linn Mar announced a group of its students will walk out at 3:23 pm
Student walkouts planned statewide in protest of proposed ‘anti-LGBTQ+ legislation’
Solar panel installation company files for bankruptcy in Wisconsin
i9 Follow-Up: Some people owed money Moxie Solar not notified about receivership in Wisconsin
Roberto Ramone Wade
Inmate escapes on work release in Waterloo
If adopted by the Iowa House, Senate, and Governor, the resolution would have to be passed in...
Lawmakers introduce resolution to amend Iowa’s constitution regarding marriage