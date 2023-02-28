Police chase ends on Hwy 30 near Mount Vernon; scene still active

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on Highway 30.

According to law enforcement, around 8:00 pm a chase ensued between law enforcement and an individual. Police reportedly chased the suspect on Honey Grove Rd, with the chase ending in the 4000 block of Highway 30.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there is an “active ongoing event.”

Crews with KCRG-TV9 reported seeing both Cedar Rapids Police and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at a nearby residence.

There were no reported injuries.

