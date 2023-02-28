Show You Care
More 40s today, watch for a few rain or snow showers tonight

Today looks pretty good overall! There remains a small chance of a rain or snow shower tonight.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today still looks like a nice day across eastern Iowa as clouds slowly increase ahead of the next system that affects us tonight. Given highs in the 40s this afternoon, impacts from this system continue to look limited to just a few rain showers for most. Over the far northern counties, a few snow showers may mix in, but even here, impacts look very low.

Snapshop of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 9 pm, Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Snapshop of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 9 pm, Tuesday, February 28, 2023.(KCRG)

Temperatures this week continue to look alright and tomorrow has the potential to be really nice with highs surging well into the 40s and even lower 50s. A lingering rain or snow shower may occur over the northernmost areas, but that should be out very early. A cold front will knock the temperature down a bit tomorrow night and the wind may gust to 30 mph as it does so.

WATCHING A POTENTIAL SYSTEM FOR FRIDAY...

Latest track of Friday's system. So far this has been trending northwest and if this continues,...
Latest track of Friday's system. So far this has been trending northwest and if this continues, impacts here in eastern Iowa will increase.(KCRG)

At this time, we are still keeping an eye on a potentially wintry system for Friday and most impacts as of this morning’s data are just to our southeast. However, this is a larger system and a northwest shift is possible, which is something we are monitoring during this time. Should a northwest shift occur, snow chances would need to be increased and impacts for us locally will increase. Stay tuned going forward!

