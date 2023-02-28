Linn County Attorney: Fatal stabbing case ‘wasn’t normal’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County prosecutors charged a man Monday in connection with a fatal stabbing, nearly two months after that stabbing took place.

Shane Teslik, 37, is charged with Voluntary Manslaughter and Disorderly Conduct.

For weeks now, local activists have been calling for an arrest in the death of 29-year-old Devonna Walker. She was killed Jan. 2 at her apartment complex Cambridge Townhomes in northeast Cedar Rapids.

On Jan. 11, TV9 received a video showing what happened the night of Walker’s death. It shows Walker, the man police say is Teslik, and another woman shouting at each other. At one point, it appears to show Teslik shouting a racial slur at Walker. Walker ultimately runs up behind the other woman involved, which starts a physical fight. That is when Walker is stabbed.

Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said, “This case wasn’t normal.” When asked to explain why charging Teslik wasn’t a cut and dried decision, Maybanks pointed to that video recording of her death.

“The video does quite clearly show that Miss Walker was a voluntary participant in this altercation and did play a role in it. Now, that does not mean that there’s not criminal liability on the other side of this, but because of that role she played , that made the analysis more challenging,” said Maybanks.

While Maybanks’ office investigated, protestors took to the streets and called for an arrest. Activists said Walker’s killing was a racist act and claimed an arrest would have been made sooner if circumstances were different.

“If Devonna was a white female, and Shane was a black man and he and—the situation was turned around, do you think this type of stuff would be going on?” said Jimaine Cooper, an activist and organizer who led many of the protests in recent weeks. “It wouldn’t took for us to fight as a community to get him locked up like this.”

Monday, Cooper said he was on the phone with Walker’s mother after the news of Teslik’s arrest.

“Well, I had just got off the phone with her when I was meeting up with you and she really appreciate all the hard work and the effort everybody to put in,” said Cooper. “You know, she don’t watch TV, she don’t do none of that no more, she don’t come outside. She busy now with Devonna’s three kids, you know, so she really appreciates this. And like I told her, she can rest. You know, I told her family, ‘Y’all can rest. We got this.’”

Cooper and other activists believe it was their work that brought attention to the case.

“Nick Maybanks...stated that it wasn’t for the protests or news crews for [Teslik] to get convicted. But I think it was. Because nobody was talking about this. Nobody really cared about this,” said Cooper.

Maybanks maintains the protests had no influence on his office’s decision to charge Teslik.

“I’m no stranger to public pressure. I’ve been doing this for 23 years,” said Maybanks. “And one thing I’ve learned is that you don’t make decisions based on public pressure, and you certainly don’t make decisions based on a demand for an arrest. That’s not how this process works. I respect the right of the protesters to protest and to express their grievances with the criminal justice system. However, none of that played any role in this decision.”

He added, “So I absolutely push back on any notion that this case was treated differently, based upon the race of the individuals involved. The Cedar Rapids Police Department, the Linn County Attorney’s Office evaluates every case based on the facts and the law and with no regard to the race of the individuals. I think comments like that are not only untrue, but they’re unnecessarily divisive. And it didn’t happen in this case, and it doesn’t happen here.”

Maybanks said, while this was not a normal case, the timeline for his office’s investigation was “not extraordinary.” One of the things they had to evaluate was the fact Walker initiated the physical fight in light of Iowa’s Stand Your Ground law, which Maybanks said “figured prominently into the analysis” of the case.

“Just because Stand Your Ground applies doesn’t mean that the jury has to find it. So, the defense could still argue Stand Your Ground in this case. It’s a presumption. But there’s also exceptions to that presumption, which we intend on presenting to the jury as well. And one of them is that you don’t get the presumption Stand Your Ground if you’re committing a public offense,” said Maybanks.

While the two sides do not agree on whether protests influenced events, both prosecutors and activists have the same goal: see the conviction of Shane Teslik.

“Our office wants to prosecute people, and I just ask the folks who are out there protesting in the community as a whole to support us so we can stop this violence together,” said Maybanks.

“Oh, yes, I’m very pleased. But like I said, this is just the beginning,” said Cooper.

