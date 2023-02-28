Show You Care
Lawmakers introduce resolution to amend Iowa’s constitution regarding marriage

If adopted by the Iowa House, Senate, and Governor, the resolution would have to be passed in the next general assembly in 2025 or 2026, before then being sent to the electorate for ratification.(Bohao Zhao)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, a resolution was introduced in the House Judiciary Committee that would alter the definition of marriage in Iowa’s constitution.

Eight Republican lawmakers introduced House Joint Resolution 8, which would amend Iowa’s constitution to acknowledge marriage as “the solemnized union between one human biological male and one human biological female.”

The bill would effectively undo the 2009 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that made Iowa the 3rd state in the country to legalize gay marriage.

If adopted by the Iowa House, Senate, and Governor, the resolution would have to be passed in the next general assembly in 2025 or 2026, before then being sent to the electorate for ratification.

