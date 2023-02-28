Show You Care
Kentucky man arrested for allegedly threatening Iowa City church staff last year

Police arrested Denzel Foster, 29, from Kentucky, for allegedly threatening a staff member at...
Police arrested Denzel Foster, 29, from Kentucky, for allegedly threatening a staff member at an Iowa City church, and walking into the church carrying a machete.(Iowa City Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Kentucky man has been arrested for an October incident in which he allegedly threatened a staff member of an Iowa City church and later walked into the building holding a machete.

In a criminal complaint, police said the incident happened at 2:19 p.m. on October 27, 2022, at a church in the 1000 block of Wade Street.

That’s where police said Denzel Foster, 29, from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, threatened a woman at the church who was serving free lunch, telling her “I’ll kill you,” “I’ll stomp you,” and “I’ll drag you out of here.”

Police said Foster then grabbed a machete from his vehicle and went back into the building, where church staff stopped him.

Foster then left the area after being told the police were called.

Foster has been charged with going armed with intent and harassment.

