Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark named Big Ten Player of the Year

Caitlin Clark celebrates after a made basket on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during a game against...
Caitlin Clark celebrates after a made basket on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Iowa won 80-76.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Caitlin Clark has been named Big Ten Player of the Year.

This makes her the first Big Ten women’s basketball player to earn the honor in back-to-back years since Iowa’s Megan Gustafson.

The honor comes after the Hawkeyes put a bow on their season with an 86-85 victory over second ranked Indiana, that came down to a last second shot by Clark for the win. With that win, the Hawkeyes locked up the second seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Big Ten said Clark is the only player in the nation with more than 750 points, 210 rebounds, 210 assists, and 30 steals.

Clark was also a unanimous pick for All-Big Ten first teamer from coaches and media. Monika Czinano also earned first team accolades.

Freshman Hannah Stuelke was named the Sixth Player of the Year. McKenna Warnock earned honorable mention. Kate Martin won Iowa’s sportsmanship award.

A last-second three-pointer was what it took for the #6 Iowa Hawkeyes to get the win against #2 Indiana in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

