Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Inmate escapes on work release in Waterloo

Roberto Ramone Wade
Roberto Ramone Wade(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 32-year-old who was convicted of Burglary in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required on Sunday

Roberto Ramone Wade was admitted to the work release facility on October 6th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 237 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact local police.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Teslik
Man facing charges in stabbing death of Devonna Walker
Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, of Cedar Rapids.
Ethan Orton pleads guilty to killing parents
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after a car chase with law enforcement that ended on...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after car chase ends on Hwy 30 near Mount Vernon
The Linn County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning.
Two dead in rural Linn County shooting
Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust

Latest News

Linn Mar announced a group of its students will walk out at 3:23 pm
Student walkouts planned statewide in protest of proposed ‘anti-LGBTQ+ legislation’
Solar panel installation company files for bankruptcy in Wisconsin
i9 Follow-Up: Some people owed money Moxie Solar not notified about receivership in Wisconsin
The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments regarding a state law that would require women to wait...
State legislature introduces total elective abortion ban, block internet sites relating to abortion care
If adopted by the Iowa House, Senate, and Governor, the resolution would have to be passed in...
Lawmakers introduce resolution to amend Iowa’s constitution regarding marriage