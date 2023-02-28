Inmate escapes on work release in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 32-year-old who was convicted of Burglary in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required on Sunday

Roberto Ramone Wade was admitted to the work release facility on October 6th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 237 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact local police.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.