Dubuque woman files lawsuit again city for crash involving police squad car

A woman has filed a claim against the city of Dubuque for a crash that happened after a police car ran a red light.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman has filed a claim against the city of Dubuque for a crash that happened after a police car ran a red light.

The Telegraph Herald reports Laura Knabel, of Dubuque, is seeking $7,500 in damages, and payment for medical bills.

The crash happened on December 23, at the intersection of Fremont Avenue and the Highway 20 off-ramp.

Reports show the squad car was getting off the ramp, entered the intersection, and hit the woman’s car, knocking it into a snow bank.

The woman was driving south, and tried to brake, but roads were slick at the time.

The officer was cited with failure to respond to a steady, red signal.

