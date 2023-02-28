Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Deputies: Davenport man charged for growing marijuana plants

Matthew E. Hatch, 36, is charged with eight counts of used or expired drug tax stamp, a Class D...
Matthew E. Hatch, 36, is charged with eight counts of used or expired drug tax stamp, a Class D felony, controlled substance violation, a Class D felony, and a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, a serious misdemeanor.(Scott County Sheriff's Officer)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Saturday after deputies say he eight had marijuana plants.

Matthew E. Hatch, 36, is charged with eight counts of used or expired drug tax stamp, a Class D felony, controlled substance violation, a Class D felony, and a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, a serious misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded about 8 p.m. Feb. 25, to a home in the 11500 block of 108th Avenue for a report of shots being fired.

At the home, deputies said they spoke with Hatch, who admitted to having been shooting his rifle and pistol and had been drinking.

Deputies searched the home with a search warrant and found eight marijuana plants, several long guns and several handguns, according to the affidavit. Hatch took a Preliminary Breath Test at the scene that showed a 0.158 result.

Court records show Hatch posted a $10,000 bond through a bail bond company and was released from jail Sunday.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 8 at the Scott County Courthouse, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Teslik
Man facing charges in stabbing death of Devonna Walker
Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, of Cedar Rapids.
Ethan Orton pleads guilty to killing parents
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after a car chase with law enforcement that ended on...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after car chase ends on Hwy 30 near Mount Vernon
Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust
James Kellup, 20, was arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant for the shooting that happened...
20-year-old arrested for shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids last year

Latest News

Hy-Vee Dietitian Stephanie Vande Brake joins us to talk about a virtual cooking camp designed...
Hy-Vee dietitians lead virtual cooking camp to get kids into the kitchen
The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance will now share a location with City View Community...
City View Community High School gets downtown Cedar Rapids location
Two dead in rural Linn County shooting
The Sheriff's Office is on the scene investigating a shooting that happened this morning...
Two dead in rural Linn County shooting