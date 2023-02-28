Clouds Move Out Tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a day of rainfall that included totals greater than one inch in many locations, we are drying out. Clouds continue to decrease tonight as lows drop into the upper 20s.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

By the afternoon an increase in clouds is expected once again as a weak system brings a small chance for some evening rain showers. As we begin March Wednesday morning a few snow showers could mix in. Cooler air moves in for the remainder of the week with a chance for some light snow on Friday. Watch for some milder air for the upcoming weekend. Have a great night.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.