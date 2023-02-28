City View Community High School gets downtown Cedar Rapids location

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City View Community High School, the Cedar Rapids Community School District’s new magnet high school, will be located in the downtown area.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance said the new magnet high school will move into the first floor of its downtown location, at 501 1st Street SE, for the 2023-2024 school year.

The location was announced during a presentation to the school board on Monday.

“Our students will have access to the advantages downtown Cedar Rapids has to offer,” Dan DeVore, City View Community High School Principal, said in a press release. “Co-locating in the space with the Economic Alliance will help offer our students real world experience and business opportunities to ensure Every Learner is Future Ready.”

The Cedar Rapids Community School District received a $14.8 million federal Magnet School Assistance Program grant last year, to expand the magnet school program. The school was originally slated to open fall 2022, but was pushed back until 2023.

Students at City View will have a nontraditional school day that includes community projects, workshops, classes, job shadows and internships.

Students will gain experience by working with local businesses and community leaders, so they have a pathway toward a future in the workforce, trades or universities.

“Exposing young adults to careers after high school doesn’t have to start when they graduate,” said Hugh Ekberg, CEO of CRST and Board Chair of the Economic Alliance. “Blending the curriculum with the community around them will expose students to a variety of different industries with the goal of gaining clarity on what their future looks like at the end of their senior year.”

The Economic Alliance is moving its staff to the second floor of the building to accommodate the high school.

