Cedar Rapids Police pass out wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is passing out steering wheel locks at community events, like Coffee with a Cop, to people owning certain Kia and Hyundai cars.

People can learn how to steal most models from the two auto manufacturers with a USB cord using videos on social media like TikTok. Cedar Rapids Police first became aware of a program giving out free wheel locks, which is through Kia and Hyundai, after TV9 reported no Iowa law enforcement reached out to participate in December 2022.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Kia and Hyundai have sent more than 26,000 steering wheel locks since November 2022 to 77 law enforcement agencies in 12 states as of February 14.

Mike Battien, who is the public safety communications specialist with the city of Cedar Rapids, said the number of thefts related to the trend represents around 1% of all car thefts in the city. He also said most car thefts occur because people leave their cars unlocked and leave their keys inside the vehicle.

Other cities have seen significant increases in thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars because of the design issue. Columbus, Seattle and other larger cities are suing the two automakers for the defect.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Hyundai and Kia will install software to stop people from using a USB cord to steal cars for free. Hyundai will also provide its customers with a window sticker alerting would-be thieves that the vehicle is equipped with anti-theft protection.

