Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids Police pass out wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners

Hyundai and Kia
Hyundai and Kia(WAVE)
By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is passing out steering wheel locks at community events, like Coffee with a Cop, to people owning certain Kia and Hyundai cars.

People can learn how to steal most models from the two auto manufacturers with a USB cord using videos on social media like TikTok. Cedar Rapids Police first became aware of a program giving out free wheel locks, which is through Kia and Hyundai, after TV9 reported no Iowa law enforcement reached out to participate in December 2022.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Kia and Hyundai have sent more than 26,000 steering wheel locks since November 2022 to 77 law enforcement agencies in 12 states as of February 14.

Mike Battien, who is the public safety communications specialist with the city of Cedar Rapids, said the number of thefts related to the trend represents around 1% of all car thefts in the city. He also said most car thefts occur because people leave their cars unlocked and leave their keys inside the vehicle.

Other cities have seen significant increases in thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars because of the design issue. Columbus, Seattle and other larger cities are suing the two automakers for the defect.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Hyundai and Kia will install software to stop people from using a USB cord to steal cars for free. Hyundai will also provide its customers with a window sticker alerting would-be thieves that the vehicle is equipped with anti-theft protection.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Teslik
Man facing charges in stabbing death of Devonna Walker
Ethan Alexander Orton, 18, of Cedar Rapids.
Ethan Orton pleads guilty to killing parents
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after a car chase with law enforcement that ended on...
Cedar Rapids man arrested after car chase ends on Hwy 30 near Mount Vernon
The Linn County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning.
Two dead in rural Linn County shooting
Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust

Latest News

Cancer in Iowa report predicts second highest incidence rate of cancer cases in the country,...
Cancer in Iowa report predicts second highest incidence rate of cancer cases in the country, lower mortality rate
Cancer in Iowa report predicts second highest incidence rate of cancer cases in the country,...
Cancer in Iowa report predicts second highest incidence rate of cancer cases in the country, lower mortality rate
Linn Mar announced a group of its students will walk out at 3:23 pm
Student walkouts planned statewide in protest of proposed ‘anti-LGBTQ+ legislation’
Solar panel installation company files for bankruptcy in Wisconsin
i9 Follow-Up: Some people owed money Moxie Solar not notified about receivership in Wisconsin