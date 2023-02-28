Cedar Rapids man convicted of killing his family wants new trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man convicted of killing his parents and sister inside their Cedar Rapids home wants a new trial.

A jury found Alexander Jackson guilty of three counts of first degree murder last month.

The court said Jackson shot and killed his family in June 2021. Police said he claimed a masked intruder broke in and shot his family before shooting him in the foot.

At trial, the state showed police body camera footage, and his interviews with law enforcement.

In the end, a jury found him guilty on all charges, but his defense filed a motion this weekend, asking for a new trial.

His attorney’s cite juror misconduct, saying a juror reportedly said he heard others talking about the case.

The defense also says the state failed to prove Jackson was guilty of first degree murder.

The charge includes premeditation and malice aforethought beyond a reasonable doubt.

