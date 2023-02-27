Working Iowa: Camp Courageous seeks staff to serve campers with disabilities

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Camp Courageous in Monticello is looking to hire a couple of new workers to help serve campers with disabilities.

“The campers teach you more than you think you’re ever going to teach them,” said Kaite Ryan, Program Director at Camp Courageous.

The camp offers year round recreational and respite care opportunities for people with disabilities and their loved ones.

“I think the biggest thing is you want them to shine when they get here at camp,” said Rogelio Hernandez, Program Coordinator at Camp Courageous.

Hernandez gets to be creative by coming up with themes for evening programming. It’s something campers enjoy each summer night. His favorite part of the job is watching the campers grow.

“You have the individual camper who comes in here. On Sunday they’re timid you know they’re apprehensive at first they’re not sure what to expect. But once the week is going you see them grow completely,” said Hernandez.

Camp Courageous is looking for a program coordinator to join their team. It’s a commitment of 10.5 months to a year at a time.

“This person is usually someone who is out of college or looking for something kind of in-between grad school or looking to really grow as they have graduated,” Ryan said.

The camp also needs a seasonal counselor to work directly alongside campers each day.

“They are in charge of helping them from when they get up in the morning to when they end their day,” Ryan explained.

Counselors are also provided room and board, free Wi-Fi, laundry and meals.

Applicants must be at least 18 and willing to learn.

“I think people are apprehensive about working with people with disabilities. They’re not too sure how to work with them. We do have plenty of training here, we get you going,” Hernandez said.

