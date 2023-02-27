Show You Care
Troopers: Davenport man charged after chase ends in single-vehicle crash

Roy Albert Phillips, 33, is charged with controlled substance violation, a class B felony, second offense eluding - injury/OWI/drugs or participating in a felony, a class C felony, failure to affix drug stamp, a class D felony, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, a class D felony, third or subsequent possession of controlled substance, a class D felony, interference with official acts - firearm, a class D felony, driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, and three traffic violations.(Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after a chase ended in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night, according to troopers.

Roy Albert Phillips, 33, is charged with controlled substance violation, a class B felony, second offense eluding - injury/OWI/drugs or participating in a felony, a class C felony, failure to affix drug stamp, a class D felony, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, a class D felony, third or subsequent possession of controlled substance, a class D felony, interference with official acts - firearm, a class D felony, driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, and three traffic violations.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Iowa State Patrol attempted to stop Phillips in the 500 block of West 17th Street, Davenport, around 11 p.m. after he was seen turning left from Locus Street onto Harrison Street with a solid green light in front of two vehicles that had to hit their brakes to not hit Phillips in a gold GMC Envoy.

Troopers said Phillips drove away at a high rate of speed until he hit a pole in an alley in the 1800 block of West 12th Street.

Phillips then ran away from troopers. He was arrested in the 1800 block of West 8th Street.

Troopers said they saw Phillips running with a bag in his hand, and they found a clear plastic baggie with a white powdery substance thought to be cocaine laying under Phillips.

Another trooper said Phillips dropped a bag just before being arrested. The bag was found with 6 clear plastic baggies with a crystal-like substance thought to be methamphetamine and empty clear plastic baggies. Troopers also found a digital scale on Phillips and a loaded gun in another pouch of the bag.

Troopers said after checking Phillips’s history they found he was convicted of a felony in January 2010, a conviction for eluding in April 2017, and two possession of controlled substance convictions in July 2009 and August 2010. Phillips was barred from driving for being a habitual offender from July 2021 until July 2024.

According to the affidavit, troopers found an open bottle of “EandJ” brandy in the center console and an unopened bottle on the passenger side floorboard while searching the vehicle.

According to court records, Phillips is being held in the Scott County jail on a 100,000 bond.

