Starts Right Here to reopen after deadly shooting

'Starts Right Here' in Des Moines is reopening Monday, five weeks after a deadly shooting happened there.
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Starts Right Here in Des Moines is reopening Monday, five weeks after a deadly shooting.

Gionni Dameron, 18, and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, 16, were killed and Starts Right Here founder Will Keeps was shot in the hand and the hip.

Keeps is still recovering from his injuries, but he said he’ll continue to work with kids and give them a proper path to success.

“I knew that, you know, there were going to be some battles that we lost. But I’m not going to lose the war,” Keeps said.

More than a week after the shooting, students returned to the program at Kurtz Opportunity Center.

Bravon Tukes, 19, and Preston Walls, 18, are each charged with first degree murder, and criminal gang participation.

Keeps said there will be metal detectors and an armed security guard at the facility when students return.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

