Solon’s Callie Levin learned from her father, now schools her siblings

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Future Hawkeye Callie Levin started playing basketball competitively in second grade, with her father Nate as her first coach.

“I’ve always just lived and breathed basketball,” Levin, a junior at Solon, said.

As her first coach, Nate brought her to AAU events and practices, but pretty soon it was hard to tell who was bringing whom.

“The more you grow up the more you just wanna continue to go to the gym, and the more you wanna continue to be like ‘dad let’s go to the gym more!’” Callie said.

Nate starred at Oelwine, played a year at Central College before graduating from Iowa. He’s coached all five of his kids, including four daughters.

“Seeing a kid do something on the court that you taught them when it finally clicks that that makes it very enjoyable for me,” Nate said.

“It’s also a way I get to spend time with my kids,” he said. “It’s a lot of time, a lot of travel, but there’s a lot of bonding moments when you’re in the car, on the plane, on the bus.”

For Callie, fun on and off the court quickly turned into serious college offers

”My dad told me ‘Iowa, Iowa State, Drake they all wanna call you and I was just like ‘What? Lisa wants to call me!?”

And it was Lisa Bluder who convinced Callie to stay close to home.

Everything Callie’s learned from her parents and older sister McKinley, she’s passing her to her younger siblings.

Tenley’s in 6th grade, Mayley is in 4th, their brother McGuire in first.

“The sisters are all a great outlet and resource for each other and they support each other,” Nate said “We’re definitely a competitive family but in the end they celebrate each other’s successes.”

“I find it really neat to see how they can learn the game and translate it to their own game,” Callie said.

Callie’s Solon team is the 2-seed in the state tournament. They play Wahlert Catholic on Monday at 8:30 pm.

