Retired teacher Laurie Zaiger spends free time volunteering

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former teacher is spending her retirement giving back to her community in a number of ways.

Laurie Zaiger of Iowa City is being recognized this year as a 9 Who Care award recipient.

”Kids that were kind of you know retreating to her art classroom would be kids that we would see after school,” Mickey Hampton, development director at United Action for Youth, said.

UAY offers a variety of prevention and intervention programming that supports youth and their families. It’s where Zaiger continues to impact the lives of young people, something she did for many years as an art teacher at Iowa City High.

”Her own art classroom used to be kind of a safe haven for young people to congregate and come meet and kind of escape the chaos of the school day,” Hampton said.

”In high school, especially, I found there were kids that didn’t necessarily feel like they had a spot in school. And so they would come to the art room and I would try and help them find their spot there, and a lot of times they did,” Zaiger said.

Now in her retirement, she gives her time to the very organization that supports youth in her community. Zaiger is vital in planning UAY’s largest fundraiser of the year, ‘Festival of Flowers,’ which raises about a quarter of their annual donations.

”It basically is what allows us to keep our doors open. You know it’s sort of that you know keeps the doors open the lights on sort of thing,” Hampton explained.

Volunteering with UAY is just one way that Zaiger serves. She is on the board at Riverside Theatre, helps fundraise at Shelter House, and more.

”My new thing is being a docent at the art museum and that is just so fun,” Zaiger said.

”She’s just so active and does so much and I know that she has the same effect on many other people,” Hampton said.

”When I nominated her I was really thinking this is kind of like from lots of us in the community who are like this is a person who needs to be recognized for her work,” Hampton added.

Zaiger has gone from touching lives in the classroom to spending her free time helping others.

”There are so many people doing fabulous things, especially in nonprofits with, they make their resources go so far and just having an extra set of hands, somebody who will do some of the work I think is a gift that I can give,” Zaiger said.

It’s a true present for all who cross her path.

