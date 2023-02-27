Rain and storms this morning, gusty wind throughout the day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The threat of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms will last through mid-morning, then move off to the east and away from us.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar. (KCRG)

RAIN TOTALS: Totals over an inch look plausible for portions of eastern Iowa and will result in rapid rises in creeks, mainly. Ponding of water in ditches, fields, and some urban areas may also occur in the heaviest showers and thunderstorms due to the ground still having some frost in it. As for severe risk, never say never, but it appears very unlikely at this time due to the time of day and the fact that it’s February.

Liquid precipitation accumulation in eastern Iowa today. (KCRG)

WIND: The wind will be quite gusty this morning as the rain and storms move across the area. Any robust shower or thunderstorm will be capable of tapping into some gusty winds aloft and could feasibly bring gusts over 45 mph. This afternoon, the system will start moving away so while we lose the precipitation, we’ll likely increase the wind this afternoon once again with some gusts over 40 mph. Look for the wind to back down significantly late tonight into tomorrow morning.

Wind gusts over the next 12 hours will vary in strength and direction. (KCRG)

TEMPS: Plan on highs to be hit early in the day with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. As the northwest wind increases this afternoon, plan on temperatures to fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s by 6 pm.

LOOKING AHEAD: A much weaker system will affect the area tomorrow evening. As of right now, impacts appear very low, but a brief time of mixed precipitation may occur over the northern half of the area. Little to no ice or snow accumulation is expected with this system. Beyond this system, another one may try to make a run at eastern Iowa on Friday, however, trends have been to keep that system off to our southeast. We’ll keep watching it because if it does indeed trend back to the northwest, it may impact our area will accumulating snow. Again, the trend right now is to stay southeast as of this update. As for temperatures, they are pretty good this week with many 30s and 40s likely for highs. Lows won’t be bad either, mainly in the 20s.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.