Rain pushes east but gusty winds remain today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following this morning’s thunderstorms and heavy rain, our attention turns toward gusty winds this afternoon.

Some light rain showers are still winding down as last night’s system pushes east. The heaviest of the rain is behind us though and light showers are expected to quickly come to an end early this afternoon though clouds remain. Widespread totals over 1″ of rain have been realized across eastern Iowa.

Liquid precipitation accumulation in eastern Iowa today. (KCRG)

WIND: Gusty winds are with us throughout the afternoon still, gusting over 30 mph at times out of the northwest. Gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph are possible. Look for the wind to back down significantly late tonight into tomorrow morning.

Forecast wind gusts into tonight. (KCRG)

TEMPERATURE: Steady or slightly falling temperatures are expected throughout the day. We expect to be down to the upper 30s by this evening, falling to the upper 20s overnight. Wet streets and puddles could refreeze as we dip below freezing, so watch for slick patches tomorrow morning.

WHAT’S NEXT: Clouds decrease tonight but increase again tomorrow ahead of a small chance for some evening rain showers. A few of those could still be with us as we begin March Wednesday morning with some snow mixing in overnight, mainly in the north. Cooler yet still seasonal air moves in behind this for a few days with yet another mild weekend on tap.

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast. (KCRG)

