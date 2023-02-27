Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: Alik Robison

Alik Robison, 15.
Alik Robison, 15.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Alik Talbort Robison, 15, was last seen at his home on O Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 25 at around 11:00 p.m. He is 5 feet 9 inches, weighs 155 pounds, has long blonde hair and brown eyes.

No other information was given by authorities.

Anybody with information should call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

