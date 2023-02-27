Officials suspend recycling drop-off program in Durango due to flooding

Show You Care
The City of Dubuque has removed the recycling drop-off containers at Heritage Trail parking near Highway 3 in Durango until further notice.(WBKO)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque has removed the recycling drop-off containers at Heritage Trail parking near Highway 3 in Durango until further notice.

Officials say they have been removed due to flooding conditions and that the public should use the following other locations until service in Durango is restored:

  • City of Dubuque Public Works, 925 Kerper Court, Dubuque
  • DMASWA Landfill, 101 Airborne Road, Dubuque
  • All Seasons Trucking, 7750 Hwy 52 South, Dubuque
  • Cascade City Garage, 200 Buchanan Street, Cascade
  • Epworth, 110 Bierman Road, South side of parking lot, Epworth
  • Farley City Shop, 208 ½ 1st Street, Farley
  • Key West, 10356 Key West Drive, Dubuque
  • Theisen’s Parking Lot, 836 13th Ave SE, Dyersville
  • Mi-T-M Drive Cul-de-sac, Peosta

