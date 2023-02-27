Officials suspend recycling drop-off program in Durango due to flooding
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque has removed the recycling drop-off containers at Heritage Trail parking near Highway 3 in Durango until further notice.
Officials say they have been removed due to flooding conditions and that the public should use the following other locations until service in Durango is restored:
- City of Dubuque Public Works, 925 Kerper Court, Dubuque
- DMASWA Landfill, 101 Airborne Road, Dubuque
- All Seasons Trucking, 7750 Hwy 52 South, Dubuque
- Cascade City Garage, 200 Buchanan Street, Cascade
- Epworth, 110 Bierman Road, South side of parking lot, Epworth
- Farley City Shop, 208 ½ 1st Street, Farley
- Key West, 10356 Key West Drive, Dubuque
- Theisen’s Parking Lot, 836 13th Ave SE, Dyersville
- Mi-T-M Drive Cul-de-sac, Peosta
