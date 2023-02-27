Officials suspend recycling drop-off program in Durango due to flooding

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque has removed the recycling drop-off containers at Heritage Trail parking near Highway 3 in Durango until further notice.

Officials say they have been removed due to flooding conditions and that the public should use the following other locations until service in Durango is restored:

City of Dubuque Public Works, 925 Kerper Court, Dubuque

DMASWA Landfill, 101 Airborne Road, Dubuque

All Seasons Trucking, 7750 Hwy 52 South, Dubuque

Cascade City Garage, 200 Buchanan Street, Cascade

Epworth, 110 Bierman Road, South side of parking lot, Epworth

Farley City Shop, 208 ½ 1st Street, Farley

Key West, 10356 Key West Drive, Dubuque

Theisen’s Parking Lot, 836 13th Ave SE, Dyersville

Mi-T-M Drive Cul-de-sac, Peosta

