Illinois man charged after crashing into deck of rural Jo Daviess County home

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH, Illinois (KCRG) - A 24-year-old from Illinois is facing charges after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into the deck of a home in rural Jo Daviess County, Illinois on Saturday.

In a news release, deputies said the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of S Pleasant Hill Road, north of W Reusch Road.

That’s where deputies said Connor Altensey, who was heading southbound on S Pleasant Hill Road, lost control of his pickup truck, driving off the roadway, hitting multiple trees and eventually coming to a stop after hitting the deck of a nearby home.

Altensey was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He faces charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

The incident remains under investigation.

