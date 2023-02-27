Show You Care
Hawkeyes fans flock to ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ show

KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne shows us how fans turned out to support the Hawks, with this marking the first GameDay that Univ. of Iowa basketball has hosted.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Early in the day, the stage was set in Iowa City for what turned out to be an incredible finish in women’s college basketball.

As a testament to how big of a game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Indiana Hoosiers this was anticipated to be, ESPN set up shop in Carver-Hawkeye Arena beforehand for their College GameDay show. It was the first time the Hawkeyes have hosted College GameDay for a basketball game.

College GameDay is something, both for basketball and football, that everyone just wants to have once. The Dukes, the Carolinas, the Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia—they get it every year and, you know, we can be on that level,” Max Baum, a sophomore who showed up to be in the crowd, said.

Hawkeyes fan Condra Allred said ESPN’s choice, “shows how big Big Ten Basketball is this year.”

“I would say Caitlin [Clark] and the whole basketball team is transcending basketball for women,” Valerie Eickholt, another fan, said. “We’re just showing them how it gets done.”

Eickholt added, “Iowa doesn’t always get that attention that it deserves in every sport. Whether it’s wrestling, football, men or women’s basketball. Today’s a big day.“

“It’s the broadcasting world’s way of telling you that your event is special,” Baum said. “It’s special. Take it in. Enjoy it.”

The University of Iowa’s women’s basketball team beat the Indiana Hoosiers by one point at the buzzer Sunday afternoon.

