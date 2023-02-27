Show You Care
Clayton County closes roads due to flooding

Clayton County flooded road
(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Clayton County Road Department announced that multiple roads have closed immediately.

Officials say 130th Street between Gunder Road and Concord Ave is closed due to flooding as well as Falcon Ave about 3 miles south of Monona. They say residents should assume that every low-water crossing in the county is flooded and impassable.

The Department is urging drivers to use caution on the roads and to avoid any flooded roads they may encounter - “turn around, don’t drown.”

