Man facing charges in stabbing death of Devonna Walker

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, the Linn County Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 37-year-old man from Cedar Rapids in connection with the stabbing death of Devonna Walker.

On January 2nd, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m. A video provided to KCRG-TV9 on Jan. 11 shows several people shouting at each other before a scuffle ensues and Walker is stabbed.

Officials say investigators spent the days and weeks following the incident gathering more information in the case - including witness statements, autopsy results, and investigating the history between the parties, among other pieces of data - before filing charges. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks also referred consideration of the case to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for an advisory opinion.

On Monday, officials announced Shane Teslik was arrested and charged with Voluntary Manslaughter and Disorderly Conduct.

Cedar Rapids Police referred the case to the local FBI Office for consideration of a hate crime under federal law. Police were reportedly informed by the FBI that the case facts did not warrant a hate crime under federal law and that state law only allows for the charge based on violation of individual rights for misdemeanor offenses.

Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks released the following statement:

“First of all, I would like to reiterate my support for the family and friends of Devonna Walker who are still mourning her passing and express my deepest sympathy to them as they continue to grieve.

Regarding the public criticism of the investigation, I support the constitutional right of citizen and activist groups to express their concerns about the functioning of the criminal justice system. Now that charges have been filed, I’d like to address the public criticism of the investigation and the demands that have been made for an arrest.

First, the decision to file these criminal charges was in no way influenced by any protest or “demand” for arrest. It was solely based on our review of the facts of the case and the applicable law. To be abundantly clear, allowing public pressure or a public demand for arrest to influence the decision to file criminal charges would be highly inappropriate.

Second, there were numerous inaccuracies promoted by activists about the facts of this case, the law, and the investigative process. I will not respond to them all, however, I do want to address some comments head-on.

Our office and our law enforcement partners have and will always conduct a prudent and thorough investigation into serious crimes regardless of the race of the victim or the suspect. Some activists have claimed that this case would have been handled differently if the suspect was Black and the victim was white. These claims against the Cedar Rapids Police Department and the Linn County Attorney’s Office are entirely unfounded. These claims are unnecessarily divisive. These claims only serve only to foment distrust between law enforcement and prosecutors and the community we serve. We wholeheartedly reject these claims.

Finally, the police in this community respond to calls involving deadly violence on a regular basis. The police want to arrest those legally responsible. Our prosecutors also want to hold violent offenders accountable. Let it be known that if you truly stand against all violence, we are on your side and always have been. Help us stop the violence together.”

