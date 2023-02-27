Show You Care
Cedar Rapids airport approves funding for terminal improvement plan, parking fees to increase

The Cedar Rapids Airport Commission met on Monday to discuss several topics, including the terminal modernization project.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Airport Commission approved an increase to parking fees, and $4.6 million in funding for the fourth phase of its terminal modernization project for the Eastern Iowa Airport during a meeting on Monday.

The project includes expanding the terminal concourse, with some demolition, geothermal work and adding doors and windows.

Work is expected to begin next week, pending approval from the FAA.

The airport commission said parking fees will increase by a dollar to $9 for the long term parking, up two dollars to $16 for short term parking, and up two dollars to $18 for full service valet.

The commission said the increase is due to inflation and will help cover the cost of improvements. The increase is expected to take effect April 1.

