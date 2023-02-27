20-year-old arrested for shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids last year
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened on I-380 last year.
In a press release, police said 20-year-old James Kellup was arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant for the shooting that happened at about 5 p.m. on August 24, 2022.
Police said it happened on I-380 near the H Avenue area.
Kellup faces charges of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony.
