Widespread rain and storms overnight into early Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Widespread rain with some embedded thunderstorms is still on track for tonight into parts of Monday.

Expect the rain to begin to develop sometime after 8 o’clock in the southwest, spreading northeast through the following few hours. That activity continues overnight as temperatures hold in the low 40s, before rising in morning hours to the 40s or 50s. A few storms in the far south could trend toward the stronger side, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Widespread rainfall totals of an inch or more are quite possible, though. This will cause some area streams and rivers to rise, and isolated flash flooding is possible if one area sees repeated heavier activity.

As the area of low pressure responsible for this moves by late in the morning on Monday, northwest winds kick in and make temperatures cooler by the end of the day.

Another disturbance brings a rain and snow chance Tuesday night into Wednesday. The next storm system after that currently is set to track to our southeast on Friday, giving us a chance for some lighter snow.

Temperatures stay in the 30s and 40s for the rest of the 9-day.

