Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Widespread rain and storms overnight into early Monday

Showers and storms move in Sunday night, bringing a decent amount of rainfall.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Widespread rain with some embedded thunderstorms is still on track for tonight into parts of Monday.

Expect the rain to begin to develop sometime after 8 o’clock in the southwest, spreading northeast through the following few hours. That activity continues overnight as temperatures hold in the low 40s, before rising in morning hours to the 40s or 50s. A few storms in the far south could trend toward the stronger side, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Widespread rainfall totals of an inch or more are quite possible, though. This will cause some area streams and rivers to rise, and isolated flash flooding is possible if one area sees repeated heavier activity.

As the area of low pressure responsible for this moves by late in the morning on Monday, northwest winds kick in and make temperatures cooler by the end of the day.

Another disturbance brings a rain and snow chance Tuesday night into Wednesday. The next storm system after that currently is set to track to our southeast on Friday, giving us a chance for some lighter snow.

Temperatures stay in the 30s and 40s for the rest of the 9-day.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust
Kayla Tiefel
Waterloo mother charged after 1-year-old ingests Drano cleaner
Ice methamphetamine
11th defendant from Cedar Rapids meth wiretap case found guilty
Money & wages
Iowa Department of Revenue: Approximately 300 Iowans received incorrect federal return
A baby tarantula crawls on a person's hand, one of 169 that were confiscated by the U.S. Fish...
Iowa State takes in 169 confiscated baby tarantulas

Latest News

Widespread heavier rain possible tonight.
First Alert Forecast
A warm and sunny afternoon, but showers and storms move in tonight
A warm and sunny afternoon, but showers and storms move in tonight
A warm and sunny afternoon, but showers and storms move in tonight
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier details a beautiful Sunday afternoon with...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, February 26