Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A warm and sunny afternoon, but showers and storms move in tonight

A warm and sunny afternoon, but showers and storms move in tonight
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Get ready for a beautiful Sunday across Eastern Iowa!

Beautiful Sunday Afternoon

We’re starting the day with a clear sky and temperatures in the 20s and 30s across the area. We’ll have plenty of sunshine in the afternoon along with warm temperatures reaching the 40s over most of the region, but the 50s in the south.

Storms Sunday night & Monday Morning

Chances for showers and storms are in tonight’s forecast as a low-pressure system moves into Iowa. This system will bring widespread showers and storms to the area with heavy rain expected at times. An inch or more of rainfall is possible across Eastern Iowa with this system with the highest amounts forecasted for areas west of I-380. Flash flooding is possible with tonight’s storms along with high winds with the potential for gusts between 40 and 50+. An isolated tornado is unlikely, but can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will be warm tonight, only cooling into the upper 30s and 40s. Showers and storms will continue into Monday morning but are expected to move east of the Mississippi by midafternoon. 

Monday Afternoon and Beyond

Monday afternoon will be warm with highs reaching the 40s and 50s. After Monday, there are a few small chances for precipitation this week on Wednesday and Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s Tuesday through the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust
Kayla Tiefel
Waterloo mother charged after 1-year-old ingests Drano cleaner
Ice methamphetamine
11th defendant from Cedar Rapids meth wiretap case found guilty
Money & wages
Iowa Department of Revenue: Approximately 300 Iowans received incorrect federal return
A baby tarantula crawls on a person's hand, one of 169 that were confiscated by the U.S. Fish...
Iowa State takes in 169 confiscated baby tarantulas

Latest News

A warm and sunny afternoon, but showers and storms move in tonight
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier details a beautiful Sunday afternoon with...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, February 26
Heavy rainfall is possible Sunday night.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, February 25
Rain and storms move in later on Sunday evening.
Another mild day Sunday, showers and storms to follow