Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired in Iowa City

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -A hawk alert went out early Sunday morning for shots fired in Iowa City. Police say around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning a gun shot was confirmed in the alley of 118 South Clinton Street.

Officials say it appears to be an isolated incident. They ask the public to avoid the area and the Pedestrian Mall. Police say they’re searching for a male suspect wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the back and a multi colored hat with a yellow belt/satchel. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

