MACHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Lynx press was out in full force, North Linn never trailed Waspie Valley in their substate final matchup.

Seniors Tate Haughenbury and Ben Wheatley led the way for the Lynx, who extended a 14-point halftime lead into a 72-51 victory.

