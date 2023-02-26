Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Joens scores 22 points to send Iowa St. women past TCU 84-56

FILE - Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives up court during the second half of a second-round...
FILE - Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives up court during the second half of a second-round game against Georgia in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Joens was named to the women's Associated Press preseason All-America team, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and 20th-ranked Iowa State took control near the end of the second quarter and went on to beat TCU for an 84-56 win on Saturday.

Joens entered with 2,880 career points, putting her 18th in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history for career scoring.

Reserve Morgan Kane scored 17 points and Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan each added 12 for the Cyclones (18-8, 10-6 Big 12), who have won three of four after a three-game losing streak.

Tomi Taiwo scored 13 for TCU (7-20, 1-15), which was in search of its first conference road win and now has lost two straight.

Taiwo made a pair of foul shots to give TCU a 17-15 lead 2:48 before the end of the first quarter. From there, the Cyclones proceeded to outscore the Horned Frogs 32-7 to close the first half for a 47-24 lead. The onslaught continued as Iowa State outscored TCU 23-10 in the third and then doubled score early in the fourth 72-36.

TCU travels to play Texas Tech on Wednesday. Iowa State takes on Kansas on the road on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust
Money & wages
Iowa Department of Revenue: Approximately 300 Iowans received incorrect federal return
Police identify teenager killed in Cedar Rapids shooting
Cedar Rapids Police identify 16-year-old shooting victim
Kayla Tiefel
Waterloo mother charged after 1-year-old ingests Drano cleaner
Ice methamphetamine
11th defendant from Cedar Rapids meth wiretap case found guilty

Latest News

Oklahoma rallies, then runs past No. 23 Iowa State 61-50
Oklahoma rallies, then runs past No. 23 Iowa State 61-50
Oklahoma State guard Claire Chastain (12) shoots in front of Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24)...
Asi, Oklahoma State women top No. 20 Iowa State 73-68
Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) celebrates as teammate Timmy Allen (0) scores against Iowa...
Hunter, Rice pace No. 8 Texas past No. 23 Iowa State 72-54
Ashley Joens scored 27 points and No. 22 Iowa State got double-digit scoring from all five...
Joens scores 27, No. 22 Iowa State women edge Baylor in 2OT