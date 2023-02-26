Iowa pharmacist says controlled substance abuse is an issue in the state, welcomes solutions

PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KCCI) -The Biden Administration is looking to limit how many prescriptions are written via telehealth in the coming months, KCCI’s Nicole Tam reported. Doctors will no longer be able to virtually prescribe drugs the federal government says have the most potential to be abused like OxyContin, Adderall and Ritalin.

A local pharmacist says controlled substance abuse is an issue here in Iowa and welcomes any ideas of solution.

Brent Bovy owns a pharmacy in Parkersburg and Reinbeck. He says opening up shop in smaller communities has its perks in ensuring patients are using medication correctly.

He says there’s also tools to help pharmacists check for red flags. Tools such as a database known as the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program that allows providers to double-check patient prescriptions to avoid abuse.

“Making sure that they’re not doctor shopping or going around to other pharmacies, because what could happen to someone to get one prescription from one doctor and go to one pharmacy and then within the same day maybe go to the ER and get the same prescription from another doctor,” Bovy said.

Under the new rules, patients can continue to be prescribed antibiotics, skin creams, birth control and insulin through telehealth visits.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.