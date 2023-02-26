“I know I had to do something” Turkish University of Iowa music professor raises over $3,000 for Turkey earthquake relief with a concert.

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) -Volkhan Orhan is currently a Professor of Double Bass and has taught at the University of Iowa since 2002 after first coming to the U.S. from Turkey back in 1991.

He’s since raised over $3,000 in donations for Doctors Without Borders to help his home country recover from this devastating event.

Volkan Orhan said ”I know I had to do some thing to raise awareness and kind of bring people together to support some kind of support that people who are affected by this, it’s devastating.”

The concert on Saturday featuring classical music including some Turkish songs such as Kumru by Fazil Say and Makber by Hafiz Burhan.

This is the third concert he’s held to raise money for relief efforts.

His previous concerts benefited victims of the 1999 earthquake in Turkey and 9/11 victims.

He says the concerts don’t get any easier to play.

“I mean of course when you perform you’re emotional, but this is like a really different type of emotion so it was it was a difficult concert for me to play, and it was not easy but i knew that i had to do it.” said Orhan.

Some in attendance are from countries affected by the earthquake.

One man from Syria, Newman Abuissi, said it’s heartening to see support thousands of miles away.

He said “It’s just a huge catastrophe for the people over there and it’s good to know that people do care and do their best to support their brother in humanity.”

Volkan says he called his family once he learned about the earthquake.

He says experiences like this reminds him of what matters in life.

“Cherish your loved ones I mean just just love and hug them you know because there’s just no guarantee in life unfortunately.”

For more information on the concert or if you would like to donate

