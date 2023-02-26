Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

“I know I had to do something” Turkish University of Iowa music professor raises over $3,000 for Turkey earthquake relief with a concert.

By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) -Volkhan Orhan is currently a Professor of Double Bass and has taught at the University of Iowa since 2002 after first coming to the U.S. from Turkey back in 1991.

He’s since raised over $3,000 in donations for Doctors Without Borders to help his home country recover from this devastating event.

Volkan Orhan said ”I know I had to do some thing to raise awareness and kind of bring people together to support some kind of support that people who are affected by this, it’s devastating.”

The concert on Saturday featuring classical music including some Turkish songs such as Kumru by Fazil Say and Makber by Hafiz Burhan.

This is the third concert he’s held to raise money for relief efforts.

His previous concerts benefited victims of the 1999 earthquake in Turkey and 9/11 victims.

He says the concerts don’t get any easier to play.

“I mean of course when you perform you’re emotional, but this is like a really different type of emotion so it was it was a difficult concert for me to play, and it was not easy but i knew that i had to do it.” said Orhan.

Some in attendance are from countries affected by the earthquake.

One man from Syria, Newman Abuissi, said it’s heartening to see support thousands of miles away.

He said “It’s just a huge catastrophe for the people over there and it’s good to know that people do care and do their best to support their brother in humanity.”

Volkan says he called his family once he learned about the earthquake.

He says experiences like this reminds him of what matters in life.

“Cherish your loved ones I mean just just love and hug them you know because there’s just no guarantee in life unfortunately.”

For more information on the concert or if you would like to donate click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust
Money & wages
Iowa Department of Revenue: Approximately 300 Iowans received incorrect federal return
Police identify teenager killed in Cedar Rapids shooting
Cedar Rapids Police identify 16-year-old shooting victim
Kayla Tiefel
Waterloo mother charged after 1-year-old ingests Drano cleaner
Ice methamphetamine
11th defendant from Cedar Rapids meth wiretap case found guilty

Latest News

Joens scores 22 points to send Iowa St. women past TCU 84-56
Joens scores 22 points to send Iowa St. women past TCU 84-56
North Linn heading to state for seventh straight year after 72-51 win over Wapsie Valley
North Linn heading to state for seventh straight year after 72-51 win over Wapsie Valley
Devonna Walker memorial.
Memorial held for Black lives lost to violence, including Walker
Oklahoma rallies, then runs past No. 23 Iowa State 61-50
Oklahoma rallies, then runs past No. 23 Iowa State 61-50