Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

In heart of Haiti’s gang war, one hospital stands its ground

In heart of Haiti's gang war, one hospital stands its ground
In heart of Haiti's gang war, one hospital stands its ground(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — One hospital is standing its ground in one of the most violent parts of Haiti’s capital. As gangs tighten their grip on the Caribbean nation, many medical facilities have closed.

But Fontaine Hospital Center hangs on in Cité Soleil, the most densely populated part of the city and the heart of Port-au-Prince’s gang wars. Fontaine is one of the last hospitals and social institutions in one of the world’s most lawless places. The hospital can mean the difference between life and death for hundreds of thousands of people just trying to survive. It offers a small oasis of calm in a city that has descended into chaos.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust
Kayla Tiefel
Waterloo mother charged after 1-year-old ingests Drano cleaner
Ice methamphetamine
11th defendant from Cedar Rapids meth wiretap case found guilty
Money & wages
Iowa Department of Revenue: Approximately 300 Iowans received incorrect federal return
A baby tarantula crawls on a person's hand, one of 169 that were confiscated by the U.S. Fish...
Iowa State takes in 169 confiscated baby tarantulas

Latest News

In this photo provided by Big Bear Mountain Resort, snow is removed at the resort in Big Bear,...
Michigan power line work continues, California gets breather
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four injured
4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident
A local resident bicycle past damaged building in Orihiv, Zaporizhzhya region, Ukraine, Friday,...
On Ukraine front, civilians cling on as troops repel Russia
Borsch without a 't': Kyiv chef uses food to reclaim culture
Borsch without a ‘t’: Kyiv chef uses food to reclaim culture