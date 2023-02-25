Waterloo West comes back to beat CR Washington 75-64 in substate semis

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Wahawks are just one game away from making it to state after their 75-64 victory over the Warriors.

Early three-pointers by Traijan Sain helped put the Warriors in front, but a second-half explosion by Keishaun Pendleton and Waterloo West made the difference

Waterloo West moves on to the substate finals to face West Des Moines Valley

