Waterloo West comes back to beat CR Washington 75-64 in substate semis

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Wahawks are just one game away from making it to state after their 75-64 victory over the Warriors.

Early three-pointers by Traijan Sain helped put the Warriors in front, but a second-half explosion by Keishaun Pendleton and Waterloo West made the difference

Waterloo West moves on to the substate finals to face West Des Moines Valley

