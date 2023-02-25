Proposed LGBTQ bills hurting Iowa City’s ability to bring in business

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “Think Iowa City” said LGBTQ bills going through the state house have started to make it difficult to attract people to Iowa City.

The city was recognized for its LGBTQ inclusivity last year by gaytravel.com, beating out a number of larger cities; Atlanta, San Francisco, and San Diego.

“These bills make people less likely to come here,” said Nick Pfeiffer, Vice President of Public Affairs for Think Iowa City.

Pfeiffer said Iowa City being such a welcoming community was what etched them as the best “gay-friendly” destination.

“It gives us a lot of enthusiasm in the work we do to bring events, conferences, and conventions to the area,” he said.

He said that reputation affords them the opportunity to highlight the city and attract new and varying business; however, he said legislation in recent years has changed that inclusive tune.

“The last two years, our sales staff has attempted to meet with different conferences meeting planners, and they’ve been told ‘no, we don’t want to meet with you simply because you’re from Iowa’.”

A number of LGBTQ bills were discussed in the legislature this year including Senate File 1145, which restricts education for LGBTQ students, another one that requires parents to be notified if their child wants to identify as a differing gender. Another bill looks to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth. He worried this would only add to the issues they’ve seen attracting new things to do in Johnson County.

“They’re paying attention to legislation that was being discussed in the state legislature, and they’re blanketing the entire state and giving a perception that they wouldn’t be welcome here,” said Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer said it wasn’t about being for or against the bills. He said it was strictly business, and these bills hurt the city.

