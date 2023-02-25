Show You Care
Oklahoma rallies, then runs past No. 23 Iowa State 61-50

(KCRG)
By ANDREW LOGUE, Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jacob Groves led Oklahoma with 16 points as the Sooners knocked off No. 23 Iowa State 61-50 on Saturday.

The Sooners (14-15, 4-12 Big 12) had lost nine of their previous 11 games but erased an early 11-point deficit and seized control with a 17-2 run in the second half.

Groves made 4 of 5 from the 3-point line. Tanner Groves added 9 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

The Cyclones (17-11, 8-8) shot just 31%. Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State with 12 points.

Both teams came into Saturday in a slump.

Oklahoma missed its first five shots and committed four turnovers while failing to score during the opening 5:33 of the game.

The Sooners still had just three points at the 11:40 mark of the first half. The Cyclones used that lull to build a 14-3 lead, but Oklahoma eventually pulled within 20-17 and 24-21.

Neither team shot better than 33% before halftime. Iowa State used a 14-4 edge in paint scoring to maintain a 28-23 lead at the break.

Oklahoma eventually went ahead as Tanner and Jacob Groves combined to score nine of the Sooners first 11 points of the second half. A steal and layup by Jalen Hill put Oklahoma up 36-32.

The lead eventually grew to 42-32.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma entered Saturday having lost six of its past seven games and having lost its last six road games. Iowa State has now lost five of its last six while trying to secure an NCAA Tournament berth.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Hosts West Virginia on Monday.

Oklahoma: Visits Kansas State on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

