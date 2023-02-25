New estimates show ‘Distracted Driving law’ would generate thousands in revenue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill in the Iowa legislature would make it illegal to use a hand-held device while driving, and new estimates show this could bring in a lot of money to the state.

Current law prohibits drivers in Iowa from texting or emailing, but they can still use phones to make calls or use GPS. Law enforcement agencies have told KCRG-TV that’s difficult to enforce. That’s why they are backing this bill which would ban using any handheld device while driving except in hands-free mode, like Bluetooth, in a car.

Senate File 207 elevates the punishment to a moving violation and increases the fine from 45 to 100 dollars. With fees, that’s 170-dollars for each citation.

Most of the money from these citations goes to the state’s general fund, though a smaller share goes to counties, an EMS fund and other programming.

The Legislative Services Agency broke down estimates of how much more money could flow into that fund, if this distracted driving bill passes.

Under current law, nearly $78,000 dollars goes into the general fund each year. By the time it’s in full effect, this law would increase that to more than $254,000.

Iowa expects the number of citations to more than double.

The bill has already moved out of subcommittee.

